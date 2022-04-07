Nets waive James Johnson

Kristian Winfield: The Nets have waived James Johnson.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Waiving James Johnson paves the way for the #Nets to convert rookie forward Kessler Edwards from a two-way to a standard #NBA contract and make him eligible for the playoffs, as Steve Nash hinted at recently. – 2:33 PM
Nets waiving James Johnson likely means Kessler Edwards is getting a standard NBA contract, making him eligible for the playoffs. – 2:26 PM
The Nets have waived James Johnson. – 2:23 PM
James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is out for the #Nets tonight vs the #knicks – 4:18 PM
Nets say James Johnson remains out tonight against the Knicks with a non-COVID illness. – 3:57 PM
The Nets have downgraded James Johnson to out sick tonight against the Knicks. – 3:57 PM
James Johnson is OUT for tonight’s game, the team says. – 3:56 PM