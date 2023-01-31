Nets takeaways from Monday’s 121-104 win over Lakers, including 66 bench points

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) brings the ball up court against Los Angeles Lakers forwards Wenyen Gabriel (35) and Rui Hachimura (28) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Nets’ bench scored 66 points to help take down the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-104. on Monday night

Here are the takeaways…

– Kyrie Irving gave Brooklyn an early lead on a layup, and then Nic Claxton sent Dennis Schroder‘s shot away, leading to an Irving three to put the Nets up 11-6. Los Angeles’ Pat Beverley was called for a three-point shooting foul on Irving and argued the call with the refs, resulting in a technical foul and four free throws to grow the Brooklyn lead to 19-6. Russell Westbrook then made two straight three-pointers as the Lakers tried to close the gap in the first quarter.

Cam Thomas buried a three and Day’Ron Sharpe blocked Juan Toscano-Anderson at the rim to close the quarter as the Nets led 29-16 — the fewest points Brooklyn had allowed in an opening quarter all season. Irving led the way with nine points and Royce O’Neale added in eight points. Brooklyn held LA to 27.3 percent shooting (6-for-22) from the field in the first.

– Yuta Watanabe rejected Wenyen Gabriel and then drained a three-pointer to give the Nets a 41-22 lead about three minutes into the second quarter. Claxton was called for a technical foul, but made up for it on the next possession with an offensive board and dunk. The Lakers continued to hang around as the Nets’ lead stayed at about 15 points for most of the quarter. The Nets missed eight shots in a row and the Lakers cut the lead to 10, but then Joe Harris made a three and Claxton scored inside to give the Nets a 58-46 lead at halftime. The Lakers outscored the Nets, 30-29, in the second to keep the game close, as Westbrook led them with 11 points in the first-half. But Brooklyn’s defense continued to be the difference, as LA shot just 35.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three through two quarters.

– LA went on a 10-0 run to open the third, cutting the Nets’ lead to 58-56 and forcing Jacque Vaughn to call timeout with 9:07 remaining in the quarter. Seth Curry was called for a technical foul, giving the Lakers a free point and an extra possession. LA took advantage of it and Schroder hit a three to give them their first lead since 6-3. The lead didn’t last long, as Irving made a three and then scored in transition to put the Nets up 63-60. Curry tied things up at 68-68 with 5:43 left after Thomas Bryant was called for goaltending.

– Gabriel scored nine straight for the Lakers and then Irving scored on the fast break, as the Nets trailed, 79-75, with 2:44 left in the the third. The Nets closed the quarter on a 10-0 run of their own, as Thomas hit a step-back three and Sharpe scored on a tip-in to make it an 85-82 game heading into the fourth.

– Patty Mills and Thomas hit back-to-back threes, and then Mills’ defense led to a Watanabe layup as Brooklyn went up, 95-85, early in the fourth. Sharpe got Barclays Center on its feet with his career-high 14th rebound and capped it off with a powerful two-handed jam. Thomas converted an and-one to extend the lead to 13 and give him 15 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Westbrook made a three to make it a single-digit game, but O’Neale came back with a three-pointer and Claxton scored in transition to push the lead to 111-99 with 3:40 remaining. Irving then hit a three-point dagger in the corner with the shot clock winding down.

– Brooklyn’s bench combined for 66 points, as Thomas and Mills both scored 21 points, Watanabe finished with 12 and Sharpe added in eight (Markieff Morris and Edmond Sumner both had two points). Irving led the Nets with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. O’Neale finished with 14 points and Claxton had six points, 12 rebounds, a block and a steal.

Highlights

What’s next

The Nets will travel up to Boston and take on the Celtics on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.