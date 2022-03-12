Nets star Kevin Durant explains how they slowed down James Harden

PHILADELPHIA–Thursday night was expected to be a big matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets as it looked like this would be a statement game for both teams.

From the jump, the Nets were the more physical team and they looked like they were the ones who had everything going in the right direction as they led by as many as 36 on their way to a 129-100 win.

The focus was on Ben Simmons as he made his return to Philadelphia, but it was also James Harden’s first game against his former Nets team and he struggled mightily. He shot 1-for-12 in the first half and 3-for-17 for the game for 11 points and he only made two free throws.

Afterward, Nets star Kevin Durant explained how they were able to have success slowing down Harden.

“He relies a lot on the free-throw line, so getting to the rim and getting to the free-throw line puts him in rhythm and we didn’t do that,” said Durant. “Two free throws tonight for him, 3-for-17, trying to get to the rim, but I think we were all there swarming and he had a few 3s, open 3s, but when he gets to the rim, gets downhill, gets to the free-throw line that’s when he’s tough to stop. We eliminated a lot of that stuff, 3-for-17, 11 points, that’s a great formula for us to win.”

This will have to be something Harden and the Sixers learn from as they move forward. They only have 17 games left before the playoffs begin and they will have to get everything together before then.

