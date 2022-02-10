Nets star ‘hopeful’ 76ers will trade for him today

James Harden rubbing forehead white jersey Kyrie Irving in background

James Harden reportedly wants the Nets to trade him to the Philadelphia 76ers. Here’s the latest…

Feb. 10, 8:49 a.m.

Harden wants to be traded to the 76ers but has not made the formal request “out of fear of the public backlash” that would be the result of requesting a trade two years in a row, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to ESPN, there is an expectation that the Nets and 76ers will have discussions on Thursday, and Harden is “hopeful” that the Sixers will be able to trade for him before the 3 p.m. deadline.

Feb. 9, 12:54 p.m.

The Nets and 76ers have touched base this week through intermediaries about a Harden trade and, entering the week, Philadelphia had been considering a package to the Nets that included sizable draft compensation and elite wing defender Matisse Thybulle, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.

Per Begley, the Nets have known for weeks that Philly would be a serious suitor for Harden, as SNY reported. What has become clear in the weeks since that report is Harden’s frustration in Brooklyn.

People of influence around Harden feel a strong connection to Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who traded for Harden as Houston Rockets GM and built the franchise around him.