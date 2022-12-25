Nets’ recent success has them back among best in NBA

Dec 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates with Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons returned from a leg injury two weeks ago. The Nets were playing Atlanta at home, looking to close out a successful homestand.

They won that night to finish 6-1 in a pivotal seven-game stretch at the Barclays Center.

They were in a good place, but Simmons didn’t want to make too much of the team’s strong play over the previous two weeks.

“It it’s still early. We know we have a long way to go,” he said that night. “A lot of guys in and out, the rotations changing a lot. But it’s the same focus, building day by day.”

The day-by-day approach has worked well since that night. If the Nets had built a foundation in that homestand, they’ve added a great ground floor since.

They’re 5-0 since that Atlanta game. They’ll carry a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s game against Milwaukee.

Overall, they’ve won 11 of their past 12.

It’s not a stretch to say that the Nets are playing the best basketball in the NBA right now.

There are many factors behind Brooklyn’s success. Three of them? Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Jacque Vaughn.

The team is 18-7 since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash.

Dec 9, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn coaches against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

They are fourth in net rating under Vaughn. The Nets are also sixth in offensive rating and ninth in defensive rating since Vaughn took over.

Irving’s averaging 24 points, four rebounds and four assists under Vaughn while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career at the moment. He’s averaging 30 points per game on an astounding 56 percent shooting. He’s hitting 63 percent of his two-point shots, including 56 percent of his attempts between 5-19 feet.

With Durant and Irving leading the way, the club has established itself as an unselfish group.

The Nets are top six in assist percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio under Vaughn.

“We’re an efficient team,” Durant said earlier this month. “Mid 20s, 30s in assists, that’s just our game now so I expect us to do that. So we continue to move the ball, we’re gonna find good shots and I think we’re always looking for a better shot… We got to keep doing that.”

The Nets have done plenty of that lately. And it has changed the outlook on their season.

GOOD TIMES FOR KD SHOE

Timothy Goodman doesn’t work in basketball. But if you’re a basketball fan in New York, you’ve probably seen his work.

Goodman is an artist based in NYC; he’s highly acclaimed in his field. (The NBA equivalent of a multi-time All-Star, in my opinion).

Goodman’s work has been on buildings, clothing, books, magazine covers and galleries in New York and all over the world. He’s worked with the New York Times, MoMA, McDonald’s, West Elm, The New Yorker and dozens of other brands with a large local footprint.

If you don’t know Goodman by name, you’ll probably recognize one of his most recent New York-based projects. Goodman designed the art featured on Kevin Durant’s most recent shoe, the KD15.

Dec 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The design is based on the court Goodman created with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation. The court – at PS 152/315 in Canarsie – features terms/phrases like ‘determination’ ‘effort’ and ‘it’s cool to care’ on the blacktop.

“The connection to that project was important,” Goodman says.

The words on the court weren’t solely from Goodman. Goodman and PS 152/315 students worked together on phrases and designs for the court before Goodman started painting the blacktop.

Some of the same designs and phrases can be seen on the KD15s.

Goodman and the team at Nike wanted to give the shoe a distinctly New York feel and he accomplished it by incorporating the PS 152/315 blacktop.

This was the first basketball shoe for Goodman, who has a graphic novel out next month. Durant’s side asked him to work on their court after seeing his work with Bleacher Report (a 40-foot mural depicting the NBA’s top teams). That led to the opportunity to design Durant’s latest shoe.

Goodman credits everyone involved in the shoe’s creation for giving him the chance to create without restraint. He hopes that this can spur other brands to allow independent artists to create their own work for the company rather than having their ideas co-opted by a company’s in-house designers.

“This was important to me and I really appreciate the opportunity to work this way,” he said. “I hope we can follow this path (more often).”

Goodman also hopes that his work can help bring to life the sense of kindness, community and love that was lost a bit while we were all locked inside during the pandemic.

Goodman grew up in Cleveland but has lived in New York for nearly two decades. He quickly adopted the Knicks – and, later, the Nets – as the teams he roots for. Now, the biggest star on the Nets – and arguably in the NBA – is wearing a shoe he’s designed. It’s a turn of events that’s still hard for Goodman to grasp.

“Just surreal,” he said.