Nets rally in Kyrie Irving’s return after Lance Stephenson threatens to steal the show

Lance Stephenson threatened to spoil Kyrie Irving’s NBA return on Wednesday.

But the Brooklyn Nets, armed with their Big 3, were too much for the Indiana Pacers as they rallied from a 19-point third-quarter deficit for a 129-121 win. After the game, Irving found his dad to give him his jersey to celebrate his first NBA game since June 10.

Irving got off to a slow start, missing a midrange jumper on the first shot of the game en route to a scoreless first quarter. Meanwhile, Stephenson, playing his third game back with the Pacers on a 10-day contract exploded for 20 points as the Pacers opened a 37-32 first quarter lead.

But Irving found his rhythm when he returned to court in the second quarter, starting with a pull-up jumper in the lane.

He then flashed his handles and his scoring skills while taking a defensive rebound full court for a layup in traffic.

He finished with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 39 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while James Harden added 18 points and six assists. Stephenson led the Pacers with 30 points along with five assists.

It was a rare appearance from the Nets with all three of their All-Stars playing in the same game. According to YES Network, the Nets got 202 total regular-season minutes and 132 minutes in the playoffs with Durant, Irving and Harden on the court at the same time last season. They were 6-2 in the regular season and 5-1 in the playoffs in those games.

They’re now 1-0 with their Big 3 this season after Irving’s Wednesday return. He hadn’t played previously because of a New York City mandate requiring players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to access Barclay’s Center. The Nets recently decided to allow Irving to play in road games, which he will presumably do moving forward. They return home for a game against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Friday that Irving will miss. New York’s mandate remains in place.