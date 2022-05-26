Nets open to exploring sign-and-trade scenarios for Kyrie Irving?

The New York Daily News reported on Wednesday that the Nets were unwilling to offer Irving a long-term contract. SNY has not independently confirmed that report. But if Irving opts out and the Nets have trouble finding common ground with the seven-time All-Star, opposing teams believe the club will be open to exploring trades of Irving.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I feel like it was yesterday when I was watching Jonathan Kuminga go off at the Kyrie Invitational at Barclays Center. Now he’s hitting big shots in the playoffs on a championship contender. – 11:28 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Below is the voting for All-NBA teams, including players who received votes but didn’t make teams. Nets’ Kevin Durant made second team All-NBA. Kyrie Irving received one third-team vote: pic.twitter.com/3TpmV5TUFB – 8:32 PM

It makes sense for Brooklyn to keep all of its options open on Irving and all other players on the roster outside of Durant. Still, if Irving opts out, logic says that the most likely outcome is that he returns to the Nets with a new contract. Irving would have to agree to a sign-and-trade and the Nets would have to feel that the return on the trade made sense for them. They’d also have to take back a significant amount of salary. -via SportsNet New York / May 26, 2022

This is why, as I’ve already written, the Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Kyrie Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension. -via New York Daily News / May 25, 2022

Talks between Irving, Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai have yet to happen. “I look forward to [it],” Marks told YES Network. “We have not had a conversation yet. So I look forward to getting in a room with him and Joe and his team, and we will. We’ll see what it looks like for Kyrie moving forward here, and what he needs from us and so forth. “So, again, it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on what hypothetical could happen, because we don’t know. We haven’t had those conversations with Kyrie yet. But when they do, we’ll see if it’s the right fit for both sides.” -via New York Post / May 18, 2022