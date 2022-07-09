Nets not looking to trade Ben Simmons, are getting Cam Thomas offers

Ben Simmons‘ contract — a max extension of his rookie deal — complicates some Kevin Durant trade scenarios. An arcane CBA rule says a team cannot have two “designated rookies” (guys on max extensions) that they traded for on the roster simultaneously. The Nets traded for Simmons in the James Harden trade, so deals with Miami can’t include Bam Adebayo (not that the Heat would include him anyway), a theoretical trade with the Warriors can’t include Andre Wiggins, and the list goes on.

It’s led to suggestions the Nets trade Simmons. That’s not happening, reports Brian Lewis at the New York Post.

Privately, Nets sources have intimated [trading Simmons] is unlikely. And when asked if Simmons had gotten assurances he was in the Nets’ long-term plans and would not be traded, a source close to the young All-Star told The Post simply that “Ben is good.”… While he did have surgery and is on schedule to be ready for training camp, according to a source, one league source said there was no chatter about the Nets actively shopping Simmons, while two said there was little market for him.

Trading Simmons now would be doing so at the lowest point of his value, not a smart move.

The one player the Nets are getting calls about is second-year guard Cam Thomas, Lewis reports. Thomas looked like a player too good for Summer League on Friday, scoring 31 points in the Nets’ first game.

Sources told The Post that the Nets have received interest from multiple teams regarding the 6-foot-3, 210 pound guard, with league personnel saying he likely could bring back a first-round pick. The Cavaliers, Mavericks and Pelicans reportedly made concrete offers, according to LegionHoops.

Thomas could see a much larger role depending on what the Nets roster looks like heading into training camp. He showed as a rookie he knows how to get buckets and the Nets may need that scoring punch.

The Nets might be open to a Thomas trade — it depends on the offer back, but a low first-round pick isn’t going to cut it — however, it’s not at the top of their priority list right now. When bigger issues are settled, Thomas can move to the front burner. Or just stay with the Nets.

