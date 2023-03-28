Nets HC Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is being shut down for the season

Ben Simmons’ season is officially over.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn announced the guard is being shut down for the season, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Simmons is starting a rehab program for his back.

The news comes after Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said that Simmons was still limited to individual work in practice. Friday, the Nets announced Simmons had been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back and would be out indefinitely.

Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons will not play again this season. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Simmons has played in 42 games during his first active season with the Nets. He averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, all career lows after missing all of last season with a back injury.

The 26-year-old split with his representation, Klutch Sports Group, earlier this month. He is in the third year of a five-year, $177 million deal with the team.

The Nets (40-35) currently sit at No. 5 in the Easter Conference with seven games remaining in the their regular season. Six of the team’s last seven games have been losses.

