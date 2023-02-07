Nets G Cam Thomas becomes youngest player in NBA history with 3 straight 40-plus-point games

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) shoots a three-point basket past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Torrey Craig during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Watch out, LeBron. Here comes Cam Thomas.

The Brooklyn Nets guard continued his torrid scoring streak on Tuesday with a 43-point game against the Phoenix Suns. The effort was hit third straight with 40-plus points after dropping 44 against the Washington Wizards on Saturday and 47 against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. He got to 40 with a layup in the game’s final 12 seconds and score Brooklyn’s last three points from there.

He entered Tuesday averaging 9.5 points per game.

All three outbursts arrived since Kyrie Irving requested and was subsequently granted a trade out of Brooklyn. Thomas has taken on an increased role in his absence and is making the absolute most of it.

His performance on Tuesday made Thomas the youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in three straight games. He’s the only Nets player to ever pull off the feat. This is a franchise that recently featured both Irving and James Harden and still boasts Kevin Durant on the roster.

Unfortunately for the Nets, it wasn’t enough to beat the Suns on Tuesday, who walked away with a 116-112 win in Devin Booker’s return from injury. But Thomas is giving the Nets hope that they’ve stashed a hidden gem on the bench for the last two seasons. He’s certainly earned a larger role with the team even after the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie from the Irving trade and the anticipated return of Durant from injury.