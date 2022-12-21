Nets drop 91 points on Warriors for 40-point halftime lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Brooklyn Nets are on fire.

Having won six in a row on the way to a 19-12 record and an ascension up the Eastern Conference ladder, the Nets continued rolling against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant and Co. led the way as Brooklyn seized a 91-51 advantage at halftime, which marked their most points scored in the first half in franchise history. It also was the third-highest first-half points total in NBA history.

Brooklyn led 46-17 after the opening quarter and outscored Golden State again 45-34 in the second.

Despite not having Kyrie Irving due to a calf injury, Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton were in double figures to lead the way in scoring. Durant alone had 21 points, four assists and three steals on 88.9% field-goal shooting at the half. Ben Simmons and Edmond Sumner hit double-digit points early in the third quarter.

The Warriors, playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala, rolled out a starting five of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

But it was James Wiseman who led Golden State in scoring at halftime, logging 17 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting clip off the bench.