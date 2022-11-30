Nets’ Ben Simmons out vs. Wizards with knee soreness, considered day to day

Ben Simmons is back on the bench with a knee injury.

The Brooklyn Nets said Tuesday that Simmons will miss at least Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to knee soreness. He is considered day-to-day.

Simmons left Monday night’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic in the first half after experiencing soreness in his left knee. He didn’t return, and finished with four rebounds and three assists in 11 minutes.

Simmons asked head coach Jacque Vaughn to come out of the game. Vaughn said afterward that he thought this was an isolated incident.

“I think more so than anything the accumulation of games,” Vaughn said, via ESPN. “He hasn’t had this amount of accumulation of games over a period of a long time. Talked to the performance team about that. We were warned about that just as these games start to add up.

“His cumulative load as that begins to add up, it’s really stretching him sometimes the amount of games we’ve just had with the minutes that he’s played pretty high going into tonight’s game.”

Simmons has averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists so far this season, his first on the court for the Nets after missing all of last season due to a lingering back injury.

It’s unclear how long the 26-year-old will be out. The Nets will host the Toronto Raptors on Friday and the Boston Celtics on Sunday.