Nets, 76ers in ‘the deal zone’ for James Harden-Ben Simmons trade: report

James Harden dribbling ball vs. Spurs grey uniform

While the Nets have fervently denied that James Harden will be traded, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday that the Nets and 76ers are “in the deal zone” regarding a trade coming to fruition.

The New York Post’s Brian Lewis said Brooklyn and Philly were discussing parameters of a potential Harden-Simmons deal on Tuesday, where they had “bickered over pieces.” Standout sophomore Tyrese Maxey could be someone the Nets have interest in.

The situation that could be playing out is entirely different than what head coach Steve Nash said on Tuesday before the Nets played the Boston Celtics.

“I honestly think we’ll be exactly the same. The chances of trades or deals happening before the deadline are so slim, especially for our group,” Nash said. “My mind and attention is on this group and putting this thing together as guys become healthy again and try to build for the stretch run. So we can continue to improve but also find that cohesion before we hit the playoffs.”

Nash pointed to the limited time that his top rotation of guys have had together from either injury or, in the case of Kyrie Irving, a refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kevin Durant, Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Nic Claxton, and Joe Harris have all missed substantial time due to injury, resulting in a team that has floundered since Durant went down weeks ago.

SNY’s Ian Begley recently reported that trade rumors were ticking off Brooklyn players.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m., so the Nets and 76ers will have until then to get something done.