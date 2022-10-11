Netizens flood Jackie Chan’s Weibo account after his estranged daughter is spotted in free food line

Social media users in China called for Jackie Chan’s attention after his estranged daughter was spotted queuing for free food in Canada.

Etta Ng, the 22-year-old daughter of superstar Chan and former beauty queen Elaine Ng, was spotted by a social media user as she joined a line of mainly older women to receive free food in Toronto.

In a viral Weibo post, Ng can be seen dressed in a blue jacket and long pants. She also brought along a blue bag.

Social media users immediately commented on her appearance, suggesting that she looked as though she were living on the streets. They expressed their sadness over Ng’s purported situation and called on the action star to help her.

The Hong Kong actor, filmmaker and martial artist had an extramarital affair in 1998 with Elaine Ng while he was married to Taiwanese actress Joan Lin. He had Etta with Elaine and a son named Jaycee with Lin.

Ng moved to Canada after marrying Canadian influencer Andi Autumn. In previous media interviews, Ng has said that she considers her father a stranger because he has not been a part of her life.

“He is my biological father, but he is not in my life. He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father,” Ng was quoted as saying in 2015. “I am not angry with my father, and have never wished to see him. As long as I have my mother with me, I don’t need my father.”

Ng started dating Autumn in February 2017. In 2018, Ng publicly came out as a lesbian. She went viral for falling out with her mother over her sexual orientation. In the same year, Ng and Autumn publicly declared themselves homeless via YouTube, claiming that they could not approach government shelters due to fear that they would be split up.

“We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things,” Ng said in a video. “Two people in love that share true love are trying not to get split apart and they’re trying to f*ck us over just because — I don’t understand it — I love her.”

Jaycee, on the other hand, is apparently living a lavish life. He recently shared a photo of himself in his friend’s Rolls-Royce on his social media accounts.

Netizens reportedly flooded Chan’s Weibo comments section to remind him of his daughter. Some social media users also asked others to respect Ng’s privacy.

“Your daughter is receiving food (for emergencies) on the street,” one user reportedly wrote. “Don’t [you] care?”

“If we remove the Jackie Chan factor, she is just another individual who would not want to be disturbed,” another user commented.

Featured Image via Pen and mind / iNTELLECTUS