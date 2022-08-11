Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Series Debuted At No. 4 In Nielsen Streaming Rankings – The Hamden Journal

Netflix’s first week of streaming its original series Resident Evil, based on the video game franchise, finished fourth overall in the Nielsen streaming rankings, the measurement service said Thursday in reporting data for the week of July 11-17.

The series, which dropped on the service with all eight Season 1 episodes July 14, amassed 858 viewing minutes, putting it at No. 4 on the Top 10 Streaming Chart for that week. No. 1 remains Stranger Things (2.94 billion minutes), the only show or movie to top 1 billion minutes during the frame, the most recent reported by Nielsen.

Nielsen reports U.S. streaming numbers after a month’s delay for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV+.

At No. 2 this week was the second week of Netflix’s animated movie The Sea Beast (920 million minutes), up a big 113% over its debut weekend, followed by Prime Video’s The Terminal List (887 million minutes) at No. 3 and The Boys (828 million minutes) at No. 5.

Other notable numbers during the frame was Hulu’s Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building (369 million minutes), which was up 44% from last week. Disney+, meanwhile, saw 332 million viewing minutes for its movie Zombies 3 in its first weekend.

The No. 1 finish for Stranger Things marked the third week in row in the top spot for the Netflix sci-fi smash. It retook the top spot the week of June 27-July 3 when it dropped its Season 4, Volume 2 episodes, helping the series grow more than 150% week over week to 5.9 billion viewing minutes that frame. It marked the second-highest-viewed week ever, per Nielsen, since Stranger Things‘ Season 4 premiered the week of May 30 with 7.2 billion minutes viewed.

The Duffer Brothers’ latest season of the series finished less than 300 hours behind Squid Game as Netflix’s most-watched series ever, amassing 1.352 billion hours in its first 28 days of release.