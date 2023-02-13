Netflix’s PGA Tour golf docuseries ‘Full Swing’ debuts, ‘The Masked Singer’ returns, Pink drops new album

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Feb. 13-19, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Full Swing gives pro golf the Drive to Survive treatment

After striking the sports doc goldmine with shows about Formula 1 racing and Grand Slam tennis, Netflix is taking a swing at a pro golf docuseries. Over the course of eight episodes, Full Swing tracks the careers of fourteen rising stars on the PGA tour, all of them hoping to be the next Tiger Woods… without the career downswing. Like Drive to Survive and Break Point, Full Swing looks at the various pressures these players face on and off the links, from tensions with coaches (some of whom happen to also be their parents) to the financial demands of competing at a professional level. Fore! — Ethan Alter

Full Swing premieres Wednesday, Feb. 15 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: The 12th Victim re-examines an infamous true crime case

Fans of Natural Born Killers, Kalifornia and the 1993 TV miniseries Murder in the Heartland will recognize the true-crime story that’s the basis of Showtime’s new, four-part docuseries. It’s that of Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate, who were convicted of carrying out a murder spree that left 11 people, including Fugate’s mother, stepfather and baby stepsister, dead in 1958. Through snippets of the many pieces of pop culture inspired by the notorious case, archival footage and recreated scenes, the doc examines exactly what role Fugate, who was only 14 at the time and has always maintained her innocence, played in the brutal sequence of events, and questions how the media and the judicial system treated her. Would it go the same way in 2023? — Raechal Shewfelt

The 12th Victim premieres Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on Showtime.

WATCH IT: Check out the only awards show made for grown-ups

Looking for a refuge from comic book movies and other youth-oriented multiplex movies? The annual Movies for Grownups awards, hosted by AARP the Magazine, makes a point of boosting films aimed at the 50-and-over crowd. This year’s awards were handed out at a star-studded ceremony on Jan. 28, and PBS’s Great Performances series is airing all the best moments from the event — where Top Gun: Maverick won Best Picture and Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser took home the Best Actress and Best Actor prizes, respectively — on Feb. 17. Watch an exclusive clip of one of the ceremony’s highlights above, where Elvis star Austin Butler pays tribute to Best Director winner, Baz Luhrmann. You’d better believe that his Elvis voice is still in full effect. — E.A.

AARP the Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards airs Frida, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on PBS.

WATCH IT: Mustangs and Rock Lobsters and Gnomes, oh my! The Masked Singer returns

America’s wackiest musical guessing game is back for Season 9, and once again, there will be theme nights, the most of exciting of which will likely be “ABBA Night,” “Sesame Street Night,” and something called “The Masked Singer in Space Night” (even though every episode of The Masked Singer is pretty spacey, come to think about it). Also, as was the case last season, there will be controversial double-eliminations each week. But this season, there’s yet another new twist: The judges will have the ability to save one mystery celebrity cosplayer per bracket from elimination, with something called the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell. Who will the panel save? The Rock Lobster, who’ll hopefully be covering the B-52’s? The Mustang, who might belt some Wilson Pickett? Or the Gnome, who probably won’t do the obscure early David Bowie cut “The Laughing Gnome,” although you never know with this unpredictable show? Tune in and find out, as other colorful characters like the Gargoyle, French Hen, California Roll, Medusa, Jackalope, and something called the Axolotl compete for that Golden Mask trophy. — Lyndsey Parker

The Masked Singer Season 9 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

STREAM IT: The Next Generation cast boldly reunites on the final season of Star Trek: Picard

All good things come to those who wait. Twenty-nine years after the series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation — and 21 years after the TNG cast’s last major motion picture, Star Trek: Nemesis — Jean-Luc Picard is reuniting with the entirety of his Enterprise-D crew for a grand farewell that should be out of this world. While the previous two seasons of Picard have started strong only to fade in the home stretch, the third year is refreshingly taking a more measured approach to its story, clearly establishing the stakes Picard is up against and slowly bringing the old gang back together. And there’s a family connection to boot. LeVar Burton’s real-life daughter, Mica, plays his onscreen daughter as well. “The whole storyline really is about the next generation of The Next Generation in many respects,” Burton told Yahoo Entertainment last year. — E.A.

Star Trek: Picard premieres Thursday, Feb. 16 on Paramount+.

HEAR IT: Pink is a brand name you can trust

The ninth studio album from the pop/rock diva also known as Alecia Moore finds her continuing to branch out, as she collaborates with the Lumineers, Chris Stapleton, First Aid Kit, Max Martin, Matthew Koma, Teddy Geiger and others — proving that no one, absolutely no one, doesn’t like Pink. Her likability stems not just from her undeniably phenomenal vocal and acrobatic skills, but also because she allows herself to be so open in her lyrics. And TRUSTFALL, as indicated by its title, is already being heralded as the singer’s rawest, bravest and most vulnerable work yet. — L.P.

TRUSTFALL by Pink is available Friday, Feb. 17 to download/stream on .

WATCH IT: Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated coming of ager, The Fabelmans, hits Blu-ray

Don’t ever confuse box office gross with quality. Steven Spielberg’s heavily autobiographical coming of ager, The Fabelmans — his most personal story yet — made pennies compared to films like E.T., War of the Worlds and even Ready Player One. The Fabelmans will still go down as one of the best films he’s ever made. It’s fascinating watching his cinematic alter-ego, Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) fall in love with filmmaking, sure, but the deep emotional resonance of Spielberg’s self-told biopic comes with the heartfelt revelations he makes concerning the demise of his parents’ (Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, both stellar) marriage. The Academy was impressed. The film earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Audiences will get a second chance this week when it arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, with extras including three featurettes. — Kevin Polowy

The Fabelmans releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Feb. 14 on Amazon.

STREAM IT: j-hope springs eternal

j-hope is one of several BTS members to break out as solo star during the massive K-pop boy band’s hiatus, becoming the first K-pop artist to headline the U.S. Lollapalooza festival and charting in 17 countries with his full-length debut, Jack in the Box — an aggressive and ambitious concept album that draws from old-school rap and ’90s techno, industrial and grunge. His new behind-the-scenes (or “BTS”) documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, chronicles this creative journey. — L.P.

j-hope IN THE BOX premeires Friday, Feb. 17 on Disney+.

WATCH IT: Whet your appetite for knowledge with new episodes of The Food That Built America

The fourth season of this interesting, easy-to-digest series, which mixes expert interviews with dramatizations of big moments in food history, promises the backstory on foods including chicken wings, breakfast cereals and holiday treats. Good timing for the month of Valentine’s Day, when the sales of heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, conversation hearts, cordial cherries and (yum!) Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts, soar. A fun fact that History teased in a promo for the candy episode: Frank Richards created the lollipop ring (best known as Ring Pops) to keep his daughter from sucking her thumb. See? Fascinating. — R.S.

The Food That Built America premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. on the History Channel.

WATCH IT: Complete your Oscar ballot by watching all fifteen short film nominees

A scene from My Year of Dicks, one of the films nominated for Best Animated Short at this year’s Oscars. (Photo: ShortsTV)

No need to take wild guesses when you get to the short film portion of your office Oscar ballot. All fifteen nominees in the Best Animated Short, Best Live Action Short and Best Documentary Short are coming to theaters courtesy of ShortsTV on Feb. 17. (A VOD release will follow at a later date.) The two standout entries in the Animated category also have the most memorable titles: the cheekily meta stop-motion cartoon An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It follows a puppet who gradually awakens to the fact that he’s living in a hand-built world, while My Year of Dicks is a nostalgia-triggering early ’90s time capsule about a teenaged girl’s quest to lose her virginity. A pair of animal-themed shorts are the best offerings in the documentary group: Haulout depicts a Russian scientist’s lonely mission to document climate change’s impact on walrus migration and The Elephant Whisperers transports viewers to an elephant refuge in South India where an orphaned pachyderm is given extra attention. The live action category is the weakest of the three, but it does boast one strong entry — The Red Suitcase, a taut 16-minute thriller about a young Iranian girl who tries to take control of her destiny in a foreign land. — E.A.

The 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Films premiere Friday, Feb. 17 in theaters; visit the official site for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: American Idol searches for its 21st 21st-century superstar

Incredibly, this year marks the 20th anniversary of when Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken faced off in one of the closest and most-watched showdowns in American Idol history — proving that the previous year’s smash-hit inaugural season, which launched the hugely successful pop career of O.G. Idol Kelly Clarkson, was no fluke. The series has spawned several other superstars and undergone many changes since then, including a brief cancellation, but the judges who signed up five years ago for ABC’s reboot — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — are all back for Season 21 (or “Season 6,” as ABC insists on calling it), along with O.G. host Ryan Seacrest. And they’re still not giving up on the dream of finding the next Ruben, Kelly or Clay. —L.P.

American Idol Season 21 premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. on Fox.