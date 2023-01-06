Netflix’s ‘Freeridge’ Teaser Sees New Group Unleash a Curse in ‘On My Block’ Neighborhood (Video)

“Same block. New curse. Old Money.” That’s the tagline for Netflix’s “On My Block” spinoff “Freeridge,” the first teaser of which shows a new group unleashing darkened spirits into the beloved eponymous neighborhood.

In “Freeridge,” which is debuting on the streamer Feb. 2, sibling rivals Gloria (“Abbott Elementary’s” Keyla Monterroso) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) and their friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (“Boo, Bitch” actor Tenzing Norgay Trainor) have unwittingly welcomed cursed energy into their lives via a mysterious wooden box.

The plotline harks back to original series “On My Block,” where an ensemble of four friends hunts for a legendary treasure that threatens to upend their lives. And that’s not where all the connections and similarities end: There’s magical elves, pseudo-fortune tellers and someone who appears to be fan-favorite Abuelita (Peggy Blow, who is confirmed to make an appearance), seen from the back in the teaser visiting a grave. Toward the end of the clip, which you can view above, Demi’s question — “Have you ever heard of RollerWorld?” — elicits gasps from the new core four and others.

The coming-of-age comedy is showrun, co-created and executive produced by Lauren Iungerich, with Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft and Jamie Dooner also serving as co-creators and executive producers.

