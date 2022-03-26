Netflix’s Diana The Musical Sweeps Board At This Year’s Razzie Awards – The Hamden Journal

Diana the Musical, the much-mocked telling of the life story of Diana, Princess of Wales, has swept the board at this year’s Razzie Awards.

The stage show, of which a filmed version was shown on Netflix, won five awards at this year’s Golden Raspberries, including worst picture, worst actress for Jeanna de Waal in the title role, worst director, worst supporting actress and worst screenplay. It had been nominated in nine categories altogether.

Netlix streamed a filmed version of the stage show before it debuted on Broadway, without a live audience due to theaters being closed at a time of coronavirus restrictions. When the theatrical show eventually opened, it lasted for only 33 performances on Broadway before the curtain fell for the final time.

The Razzies also saw basketball star LeBron James winning worst actor for Space Jam: A New Legacy as well as sharing the gong for worst screen couple, the fully-titled winner of that award being “James and any Warner cartoon character (or WarnerMedia product) he dribbles on”. Space Jam: A New Legacy also received the award for worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

Jared Leto, whom some had tipped for an Oscar nomination for his turn in House of Gucci, instead collected this year’s Razzie for worst supporting actor.

Razzies organisers describe their awards as the “ugly cousin to the Oscars”. Last year’s Awards saw the musical film Cats sweeping the board with six wins including worst picture and worst supporting actor and actress for James Corden and Rebel Wilson respectively.