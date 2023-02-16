Netflix’s Dance 100 Trailer Brings a New Kind of Dance Competition Series to the Floor

Dance 100 is flipping the dance competition genre on its head.

In the exclusive trailer for Netflix’s new series, premiering March 17, dancers for artists like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin put their skills to the test—but instead of dancing, they’ll be choreographing.

“Dance 100 is an epic street dance competition showcasing eight accomplished dancers who are ready to prove they’re the next superstar choreographer,” Netflix teased. “Showcasing one hundred of the world’s best dancers, known as the Dance 100, the contestants must choreograph, teach and perform next-level group performances that will wow the judges, who, in a twist—are their own dancers.”

The eight competing dancers have also previously worked on routines with artists like Lizzo, Cardi B and Missy Elliott. In other words: these dancers know what they’re doing.

Still, Dance 100 is a different beast, with one competitor admitting, “I’m not really used to being both the choreographer and the dancer at the same time.”

2023 TV Premiere Dates

Netflix

As the competition gets deeper, the parameters only get more difficult.

“In each round,” host Ally Love explains in the trailer, “the challenges and number of dancers get bigger and bigger.”

The stakes—and the sheer number of people—begin to take their toll.

“There’s so many dancers,” one competitor says. “I’m just kind of second-guessing myself.”

As host of Dance 100, Ally—founder and CEO of Love Squad and one of Peloton’s most popular instructors—exclusively told E! News she’s looking forward to being part of something that gives a platform to the show’s illustrious group of performers.

“Coming from a dance background, I’m so excited to host a competition series that focuses on the artistry and skill of the best dancers and choreographers in the world,” Ally said. “The experience of watching these contestants grow and surprise themselves week by week was unparalleled and I can’t wait for everyone to experience their talent!”

Dance 100 premieres March 17 on Netflix.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!