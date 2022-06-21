Netflix’s Chris Sussman In Talks To Exec Apple TV+’s ‘Trying’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Departing Netflix Director Of UK Scripted Chris Sussman is in talks to exec produce the fourth season of Apple TV+ comedy Trying, The Hamden Journal can reveal.

Last week, we revealed that Sussman is leaving Netflix next month after a two-and-a-half-year stint and a move to the Rafe Spall and Imelda Staunton-starring Apple TV+ comedy would be a return to the show that the highly-rated exec produced back in 2020.

Chris Sussman



Talks with Sussman over season four are ongoing and the series has not yet been greenlit, The Hamden Journal understands. Sussman used to run Trying producer BBC Studios Comedy Productions and he produced season one before leaving BBC Studios to move to Netflix in early 2020.

At Netflix, he was behind the likes of Harlan Coben’s Stay Close, from It’s A Sin producer Red Production Company, and Man Vs Bee, the slapstick comedy launching next week featuring Rowan Atkinson. He leaves on July 8.

Trying has become one of Apple TV+’s most successful non-U.S. shows and is one of the few so far to have made it to a third season, which will be released on July 22.

Andy Wolton’s comedy stars Spall as Jason and Esther Smith as Nikkie, a couple who really want to become parents but struggle with conceiving a child. In order to have the baby they want they decide to adopt, only to face a whole list of new challenges and surprises that come with the adoption process.

Apple and BBC Studios declined to comment.