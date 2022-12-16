Netflix’s Blockbuster series canceled after 1 season

It’s time to hit rewind one last time.

Blockbuster, Netflix’s comedy about the last Blockbuster store, has been canceled at the streamer after one season, EW has confirmed. The series, which starred Randall Park as store manager Timmy and Melissa Fumero as his friend and employee Eliza, never managed to crack Netflix’s weekly Top 10 in the United States.

The season ended with Timmy’s home video haven ruined after a storm-induced riot. Meanwhile, Eliza finally realized her romantic feelings for Timmy, but when she was ready to tell him, he wasn’t ready to hear it with his small business at risk.

Blockbuster

Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix Randall Park as Timmy in ‘Blockbuster’

Creator Vanessa Ramos previously told EW that she was waiting to plan what happened to Timmy, Eliza, and the rest of the Blockbuster gang until finding out whether the series would be renewed or not. “Until we get a season 2, I don’t let myself dream a bit,” she said following season 1’s November release.

The series also starred J.B. Smoove, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, and Kamaia Fairburn. Had Blockbuster lived to see a second season, Ramos said she would’ve liked to explore more abut Merediz’s quirky character, Connie. “I would love to see someone in Connie’s family, like her sister that we hear about who’s in a Guatemalan jail,” she previously said. “Someone in Connie’s world would be fun.”

The real-life last Blockbuster store is still open in Bend, Oregon.

