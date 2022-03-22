Netflix’s Bela Bajaria & Participant’s David Linde To Give Banff Keynotes – The Hamden Journal

Back as an in-person gathering in the Canadian Rockies after a pandemic induced absence of two years, the Banff World Media Festival is bringing in some heavy hitters this summer.

Netflix’s head of Global TV Bela Bajaria and Participant CEO David Linde have been set as Summit Series keynote speakers at the June 12-15 fest in Alberta. The duo join Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe in the speaking slot. Igbokwe’s Summit Series speech at the e 43rd edition of the festival was revealed earlier this month.

“We are beyond excited about Bela and David joining us at Banff this June,” says newly-minted Banff Board Chair Kevin Beggs, the Chair of Lionsgate Television Group. “The incredible line-up of speakers, award recipients, and talent reinforce what we have been saying for years now – The Banff World Media Festival is the ‘it’ gathering for global content creators,” he added.

Formerly the head of Universal Television, Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and took over overseeing all English language and local language scripted and unscripted series around the world for the home of Squid Game and Bridgerton in 2020. Past Universal Pictures chair and Focus Features co-founder Linde became CEO of the Jeff Skoll created and Oscar winning Participant in 2015.

“Bela and David are two of the most accomplished and inspiring entertainment executives in the industry,” noted Banff Executive Director Jenn Kuzmyk today. “We’re looking forward to hosting them on the BANFF stage as they deliver what are sure to be thoughtful insights on the future of the industry, programming opportunities and their unique content strategies.”

The Banff World Media Festival runs from June 12 to 15 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Alberta, Canada.