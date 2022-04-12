Netflix Ups Emily Feingold To VP Of Communications For U.S. & Canada – The Hamden Journal

Emily Feingold, who joined Netflix in 2017, has been upped to VP of communications with oversight of the U.S. and Canada.

The former Weinstein Co. exec had been doing extra duty in recent months following the departure of Richard Siklos. After Siklos exited his Netflix role last September, he resurfaced in March as the communications chief for UTA. Feingold previously held the title of director and had drawn on her experience in the film industry to help lead the charge on the streaming giant’s ramp-up in original movies.

Feingold’s elevation comes as Netflix faces another crossroads as a company, particularly in North America, where its subscriber growth has plateaued. Although predictions of its decline have been inaccurately made for more than 20 years, Netflix does now face the very real challenge of managing a more mature business. After phasing in another price hike in North America earlier this year, it has increased investments in emerging areas like video games in order to keep subscribers engaged and in the fold.

While the pace of growth has slowed of late, Netflix continues to lead the crowded streaming field with 222 million global subscribers as of the end of 2021. Next week, The company will report new metrics and financials for the fourth quarter. It has already signaled Wall Street to expect some softness in subscriber numbers. Although that warning initially prompted a major sell-off in the company’s stock, shares have stabilized in the months since.

Prior to joining Netflix, Feingold was SVP of corporate strategy and communications at the investment firm Andell Inc. During a long stint being based in New York before moving to LA for Netflix, she was VP of corporate communications at Ralph Lauren.

