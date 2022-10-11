Netflix Unveils Thai Slate Including Four Original Feature Films & Two Series  – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has revealed its debut slate of original Thai productions, including four feature films and two TV series.

The four films will be produced in partnership with local production partners GMM Studios International, Song Sound Production, Transformation Films, and 18 Tanwa.

The slate includes Director Sitisiri Mongkolsiri’s latest Hunger, which is billed as a restaurant drama that follows Aoy, a woman in her twenties, who runs her family’s local stir-fried noodles restaurant in the old quarter of Bangkok. One day, she receives an invitation to leave the family business and join team ‘Hunger’, Thailand’s number one luxury Chef’s table team led by the famously ingenious, and infamously nasty, Chef Paul.

Writer-director Prueksa Amaruji will bring The Lost Lotteries, produced by Ekachai Uekrongtham, to the streamer. The film is billed as a heist-comedy film about 5 losers united by a crazy mission to retrieve their 30-million-baht winning lottery tickets from a mafia gang headquartered in a firecracker factory. The film will hit Netflix on November 16, 2022.

Director-producer Wisit Sasanatieng will debut The Murderer (w/t), about an English man who is accused of murdering his Thai in-laws, his wife is the only witness that stands between guilt and freedom. Abishek J. Bajaj wrote the screenplay. This will be the streamer’s first film in the Northeastern Thai dialect.

Veteran filmmaker Nonzee Nimibutr’s latest Mon Rak Nak Pak (w/t) will also debut on the streamer. The film is written by Ek Iemchuen and follows the crew of a traveling pharma-cinema troupe as they go on the road to spread the joy of live-dubbed movies, all while overcoming difficulties, deceits, and reaching for their dreams.

The two original series Delete and Analog Squad — both working titles — have yet the receive release dates. Delete is directed and produced by Parkpoom Wongpoom. The show follows the story of a complicated relationship with secrets to hide, and a grim question to ponder: who do you want to delete from your life? Parkpoom Wongpoom, Jirassaya Wongsutin, and Tossaphon Riantong are writers on the project.

Analog Squad is directed by Nithiwat Tharatorn and is set at the turn of the millennium where a group of misfits is hired to play the part of estranged family members in order to fill in the cracks of one broken family. Writers on the show include Nithiwat Tharatorn, Aummaraporn Phandintong, Chanathip Amonpiyaphong, and Sopana Chaowwiwatkul.

“When Netflix started in Thailand, we wanted to introduce content that went beyond what could be found on TV or in the cinema,” the steamer said in a statement. “Through Thai subtitles and dubbing, we’ve opened the door to a trove of films and series from around the world for our members, including highly popular K-dramas.”

The statement added: “In the past, creators would have to do the international film circuit to drum up interest. But with Netflix streaming the content to more than 190 countries around the world, it’s opened up countless opportunities. This in turn motivates creators to pitch us their best ideas and produce their best work.”