Netflix unveils slate of 40 anime titles for 2022, including ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’

Netflix has unveiled a slate of 40 new and returning anime titles for 2022, confirming the continuation of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean” and giving fans a sneak peek at “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” Season 2.

The streaming platform shared the news during theAnimeJapan 2022 event at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in Tokyo last weekend.

In addition to “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean” and “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045,” the American streaming giant also highlighted “Kotaro Lives Alone,” the stop-motion anime “Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure” and “Thermae Romae Novae,” which became available to stream on March 29.

The family-friendly “Bubble” also took center stage at the event. The film, directed by Tetsurō Araki and produced by Wit Studio, premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February this year. “Bubble” will begin streaming on April 28.

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean” will also continue its run on Netflix for Episodes 13 to 24 in late 2022.

Netflix also revealed the character art and cast for the sequel series “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh,” the first part of which is expected to premiere this year. The series will reportedly take place after the main series’ epilogue.

“Anime is one of the cornerstones of our investment in Japan, watched by nearly 90 percent of our members here last year,” Kohei Obara, director of Anime Creative at Netflix said. “At the same time, interest in anime has grown worldwide, and more than half of our members globally tuned into it last year.”

“From diversifying our slate to bringing back fan favorites, we want to continue growing our members’ discovery and love for anime, both in Japan and around the world with this next chapter of anime on Netflix.”

Other titles highlighted at the event included “Drifting Home,” “Baki Hanma,” Tiger and Bunny 2,” “Ultraman” Season 2, “Vampire in the Garden,” “Spriggan” and “Kakegurui Twin.”

