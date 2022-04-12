Netflix Unveils Polish Slate Featuring 18 Films & Series – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has revealed a slate of nine films and nine series that it has commissioned in Poland. Scroll down for the full list

The series include Detective Forst, from noted Polish writer Remigiusz Mroz, which revolves around a crime-solving journey across the Polish Tatra Mountains. Jakub Żulczyk’s novel Feedback is also being adapted for a series starring Arkadiusz Jakubik, which will be helmed by Leszek Dawid.

On the film side, Anna Szczypczyńska’s romance novel Tonight You Are Sleeping With Me will be adapted for a feature helmed by Robert Wichrowski, while the famed Polish novel Mr. Car & The Knights Templar is also getting the film treatment, with Rafał Skalski directing and Matylda damięcka, Lena Góra, and Aleksandra Domańska starring.

On the genre side, the film Hellhole, directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski, promises to be a play on horror, focusing on the nightmare of a monk who has lost his faith and needs to fight both supernatural forces and the demons of his past.

As previously reported, Netflix’s biggest hit from Poland to date, the film 365 Days, is set to receive two sequels: watch the trailer for 365 Days: This Day here.

Here’s the full list of announced films:

Broad Peak (Directed by: Leszek Dawid)

Delivery by Christmas (Directed by Aleksandra Kułakowska, Maciej Prykowski)

Freestyle (Directed by Maciej Bochniak, starring Maciej Musiałowski)

Hellhole (Directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski)

Mother’s Day (Directed by: Mateusz Rakowicz, starring agnieszka Grochowska)

Mr. Car & The Knights Templar (Directed by: Antoni Nykowski)

Night In The Kindergarten (Directed by: Rafał Skalski, starring Matylda damięcka, Lena Góra, Aleksandra Domańska)

Tonight You Are Sleeping With Me (Directed by: Robert Wichrowski)

The Hive (Directed by: Mateusz Rakowicz)

Full list of announced series:

A Girl and An Astronaut (Directed by: Bartek Prokopowicz, starring Vanessa Aleksander, Magdalena Cielecka, Andrzej Chyra, Jędrzej Hycnar)

Dark Stories (Directed by: Grzegorz Jaroszuk, Jakub Piątek)

Detective Forst (Directed by: Daniel Jaroszek, starring Borys Szyc, based on books by Remigiusz Mroz)

Glitter (Starring Wiktoria Filus, Matylka Giegżno, Magdalena Popławska, Directed by: Marek Lechki, Anna Kazejak, Julia Kolberger, Rafał Skalski)

The Green Glove Gang (Directed by: Tadeusz Śliwa)

Family Secrets (Directed by: Łukasz Ostalski)

Feedback (Directed by: Leszek Dawid, starring Arkadiusz Jakubik)

Infamia (working title, directed by: Anna Maliszewska, Kuba Czekaj)

Lovzone (directed by Kamila Tarabura, Katarzyna Warzecha)