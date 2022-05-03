Netflix Teases Upcoming Kids Animated Series Slate – The Hamden Journal

A slew of upcoming kids animated series will make their debut on Netflix, including Sonic Prime, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Daniel Spellbound and We Lost Our Human.

With a blog post shared on Tuesday, Netflix’s VP Animation Series John Derderian unveiled new additions to existing series and teaser photos for upcoming titles. The blog post, which can be read in full here, unveiled a the new interactive special Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, new episodes of The Cuphead Show!, Sharkdog, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Netflix has yet to set premiere dates for their upcoming shows, including Dead End: Paranormal Park and My Dad the Bounty Hunter, but has shared photos for all of them. See the pictures below.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Netflix



Daniel Spellbound



Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5

Netflix



We Lost Our Human

Netflix



Dead End: Paranormal Park

Netflix

