Netflix Strikes Multi-Pic Deal With Studio Colorido – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has signed a multi-picture partnership with Japan’s Studio Colorido, including the previously-announced feature Drifting Home, which will debut on the service September 16.

Below is a new trailer for the anime movie, which is an original story about two childhood friends that drift into a mysterious sea alongside an entire housing complex.

The partnership deal follows the two companies first collaborating on A Whisker Away, which was released on the streamer in June 2020.

Drifting Home will now be followed by two further additional Studio Colorido films that will premiere on Netflix, among which one project will be directed by Tomotaka Shibayama and will launch in 2024.

Recently, Netflix’s director of anime Kohei Obara claimed that half of its subscribers globally watched anime on the service in 2021.

“Studio Colorido has some of Japan’s finest animation creators who have been producing best-in-class original animated features over the last 10 years,” said Netflix’s Director of Japan Content, Yuji Yamano. “At Netflix, we place a premium on authentic material for our core fans as well as to draw in new viewers. This partnership extends our growing film slate in Japan, and also adds to our collection of more “lean-back” and family-friendly stories.”