Netflix Stock: Video Streamer Loses ‘Just’ 1 Million Subscribers

The Los Gatos, Calif.-based company lost 970,000 subscribers in the June quarter. Three months ago, Netflix predicted it would lose 2 million subscribers in the second quarter following price hikes and amid heightened competition. Analysts polled by FactSet were in line with that target. In the first quarter, Netflix reported a surprise loss of 200,000 subscribers, its first subscriber loss in a decade.

Netflix ended the June quarter with 220.67 million subscribers worldwide.

The company earned $3.20 a share on sales of $7.97 billion in the second quarter. Wall Street had modeled Netflix earnings of $2.95 a share on sales of $8.03 billion. On a year-over-year basis, Netflix earnings rose 8% while sales grew 9%.

Netflix Stock Rallies On Q2 Report

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, Netflix stock surged 6.6% to 215.01. During the regular session Tuesday, Netflix stock jumped 5.6% to 201.63 during a rally day for stocks.

For the current quarter, Netflix predicted adding 1 million subscribers. But analysts were looking for 1.41 million new subscribers in the third quarter.

Netflix forecast third-quarter earnings of $2.14 a share on sales of $7.84 billion. That missed Wall Street’s targets of $2.75 in earnings per share on $8.09 billion in sales.

Netflix’s second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance were crimped by the strong U.S. dollar. Foreign exchange rates cut its second-quarter revenue by $339 million, the company said. In constant currency, Netflix revenue rose 13% in the June quarter.

Targeting Early 2023 For Advertising

The video streamer said popular series in the second quarter included “Stranger Things,” “The Umbrella Academy” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Hit new movies on the service included “Hustle,” “Senior Year” and “The Sea Beast.”

Last week, Netflix chose Microsoft (MSFT) as its advertising technology and sales partner for an upcoming lower-priced, ad-subsidized service level.

Late Tuesday, Netflix said it plans to launch that ad-supported service tier in early 2023.

