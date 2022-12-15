Netflix Stock Tumbles Amid Doubts Over Ad-Service Viewer Targets

Netflix Stock Tumbles Amid Doubts Over Ad-Service Viewer Targets

by

Netflix  (NFLX) – Get Free Report shares slumped lower Thursday following a report that suggested the online streaming service isn’t building a big enough audience in its ad-supported tier to satisfy spending from marketing executives. 

Digiday reported that Netflix is having to refund some ad spending commitments amid disappointing subscriber gains in its new ad-supported service, which launched earlier this month. Digiday said Netflix has structured the deals on a so-called ‘pay for delivery’ basis, meaning advertisers were effectively guaranteed a certain level of views in order to justify paying for their promotions. 