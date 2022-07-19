Netflix Stock Surges On Q2 Earning Beat, Subscriber Growth Bets

Netflix Inc.  (NFLX) – Get Netflix Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, but lost nearly 1 million subscribers and forecast softer near-term additions as the streaming service continues to face intense competition and rising input costs. 

Netflix said profits for the three months ending in June were pegged at $3.12 per share, a figure that was 5% higher than the same period last year and firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.97 per share.

Group revenues, Netflix said, came in at $7.97 billion, up 8.6% from last year but just behind analysts’ estimates of an $8.04 billion tally. 