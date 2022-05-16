Netflix Stock Is Beaten Up. Ditching Binge Watching Made This Analyst Upbeat.

Text size
Netflix
’s
move to slow down binge-watching has positioned it to exceed its second-quarter guidance, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said on Monday as he upgraded his rating on the stock to Outperform.
The media giant projected a loss of 2 million subscribers during the April to June period, after losing 200,000 in the first quarter. But Pachter, who had a Neutral rating earlier, thinks
Netflix
’s
decision to spread out content will give users a reason to retain their Netflix accounts. He pointed to crime drama series Ozark and sci-fi show Stranger Things, both of which were broken into two half-seasons.
“In our view, this experiment will be a resounding success if expanded to all Netflix originals, and we believe the company will ultimately move in that direction,” Pachter said. “Investors will see an uptick in subscribers and their confidence in the Netflix business model will be restored.”
He expects the stock (ticker: NFLX) to reach a $280 price target in the next 12 months and he finds Netflix shares to be a compelling investment. Netflix was up by 1.5% to $190.41 in Monday’s premarket trading.
That said, he doesn’t see the share price approaching 2021 levels for many years and said it is possible that the company will once again issue downbeat guidance for the third quarter. Netflix’s share price was hovering over $500 for the most part of 2021. It will release second-quarter results in mid-July, according to FactSet.
