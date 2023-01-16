Netflix ‘Squid Game’ Next Hopes Set With 34 New Shows – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has unveiled hopes for its next Squid Game with the streamer’s largest ever Korean TV and film slate.

The 34-strong slate was revealed this morning in Korea and features a wealth of previously announced and new content in both the scripted and non-scripted space.

Six Korean movies feature including sci-fi thriller JUNG-E and Kill Boksoon, which will have its premier at the Berlin Film Festival.

On the TV drama side, offerings include the likes of Crash Course in Romance, which The Hamden Journal selected as one of its top international dramas to watch in 2023, Behind Your Touch [working title] and social commentary shows such as Bloodhounds. Part two of revenge drama The Glory, which was last week’s most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix with more than 80M viewing hours, arrives later this year.

There are also a number of reality shows including the Physical: 100 adventure format and zombie survival game Zombieverse.

“Over the last year, Korean series and films have regularly featured in our Global Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, and three of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever are from Korea,” explained Content VP Don Kang.

“This year, we’re pushing the envelope even further with the stories we tell and how we tell them. With this lineup of Korean titles, Netflix will continue to be the ultimate destination for compelling, diverse and must-watch Korean storytelling.”

The streamer has been capitalizing on the runaway success of Squid Game since that show’s 2021 launch and another season is in the offing along with an entertainment format produced by UK indies Studio Lambert and The Garden.

Last year, hours of Korean content on the platform rose slightly to 93, according to research published this morning, although proportionally the rise was far smaller than the likes of Japan, the UK and Spain. Japanese content hours doubled to overtake Korea with 123.

The new titles on the Korean slate are: