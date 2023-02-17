Netflix & Spain’s LaLiga Warm Up For Soccer Doc Series – The Hamden Journal

Netflix is working with Spain’s top soccer division, LaLiga, on a doc series in the vein of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Currently in pre-production, the series will follow the upcoming 2023-24 LaLig season, which will feature the likes of club giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Details on the doc are scant but the series marks the first sports series Netflix has made in Spain.

“Similar to Netflix’s growing slate of sports programming such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Break Point, the series will take an inside look at everything that happens in the professional football league behind the scenes and the more personal stories of one of the most followed leagues in the world,” according to the streamer.

A Netflix rep said no further details were following at this stage, leaving the doc’s title, director and producer under wraps for now.

For LaLiga, the news comes in the same week it joined forces with Banijay Iberia to launch LaLiga Studios. The operation will produce content for LaLiga, clubs, sponsors, and broadcasters and noted on it would “work with international platforms and brands in the development, production, and distribution” of genres such as documentary, fiction.”

However, LaLiga Studios is not thought to be behind the Netflix show.

“For LaLiga to be the star of Netflix’s first sports series in Spain is a unique opportunity to take our football beyond the fans, to share with the world the excitement of the sport we love, and the chance for all our fans to see LaLiga from a totally different angle,” said Óscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga.