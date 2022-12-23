Netflix Says Co-CEOs Reed Hastings And Ted Sarandos Will Be Paid $34.6M And $40M, Respectively, In 2023; Forecast In Line With 2022 – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has issued estimates for the 2023 compensation for its top executives, with Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos set to take home $34.65 million and $40 million, respectively.

The forecast by the board of director’s compensation committee, disclosed today in an SEC filing, is in line with 2022 as far as the top execs. Hastings will receive $650,000 in base salary and stock options worth $34 million. Sarandos will get a salary of $3 million, options worth another $20 million and a target bonus of $17 million.

Netflix is among the few companies issuing guidance for executive pay, rather than reporting figures from prior periods.

Greg Peters, the company’s COO and head of product and the key overseer of the company’s launch of an ad-supported subscription tier, is in line to receive $24 million in 2023, the same outlook the company gave heading into 2022. Of that total, $1.5 million is base salary; options are $10 million and bonus is $10.5 million. Last year, he was not slated to receive a bonus.

