Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos Of David E. Kelley Series – The Hamden Journal

Netflix‘s The Lincoln Lawyer is set to premiere on May 13, and The Hamden Journal has your first look at the David E. Kelley series below.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Lara Solanki/Netflix



Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Season 1 is based on the second book “The Brass Verdict.”

Throughout the show’s freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns to Los Angeles where he finds himself dragged back into the business with a mystery to solve.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna

Lara Solanki/Netflix



He is also working on rebuilding relationships.

Mickey has two ex-wives: He most recently divorced Lorna (Becki Newton), and his first, Maggie (Neve Campbell), with who he shares a daughter named Hayley (Krista Warner).

The 10-episode series also stars Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane.

The Lincoln Lawyer is executive produced by Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, and Ross Fineman. Humphrey also serves as showrunner.

More photos from Season 1 can be found below.

Justene Alpert as Krisha Gold, Becki Newton as Lorna in episode 102 of Lincoln Lawyer.

Lara Solanki/Netflix



Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 101 of Lincoln Lawyer.

Lara Solanki/Netflix



Carolyn Ratteray as Sara Ortiz, Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Gabriel Burrafato as Mike Pomerantz in episode 110 of Lincoln Lawyer.

Lara Solanki/Netflix



Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Jazz Raycole as Izzy in episode 103 of Lincoln Lawyer.

Lara Solanki/Netflix

