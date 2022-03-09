Netflix Reveals Launch Pattern & Ratings – The Hamden Journal

Vikings: Valhalla has swung its sword to the top of Netflix’s weekly ratings chart as the streamer has revealed how its 24-episode order will be split up.

The first eight episodes of the Jeb Stuart-created series launched on February 25 and were watched for 113M hours by subscribers. This put it at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 English-language series in the U.S. as well as in 90 countries – moving Inventing Anna into second place. Across its first nine days, it has totaled 194M hours watched.

The streamer revealed that the second chapter of eight episodes has wrapped in County Wicklow, Ireland and is expected to air in 2023. Production on the third chapter of eight episodes will begin later this spring.

Stuart remains showrunner and exec producer for the second and third chapters with Sam Corlett, who plays Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter and Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson reprising their roles.

The series, which is produced by MGM Television and is a sequel series to the History Channel original, chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived.

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Stuart exec produces alongside Morgan O’Sullivan, Vikings creator Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri, who previously ran A+E Studios.

Stuart thanked the fans for watching. “The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing season two and that production will start soon on season three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far.”

Peter Friedlander, Head of US/Canada Scripted Series, Netflix, added, “The fans have spoken and we couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring them more of the epic adventure and heart-pounding action they love. Jeb Stuart has masterfully taken this beloved saga 125 years into the future and introduced a whole new generation of Vikings and stories that have resonated with new and existing fans all over the world. There is plenty more to avenge and more battles to fight.”