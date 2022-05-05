Netflix Renews ‘Sweet Magnolias’ for Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Serenity now: “Sweet Magnolias” has been renewed for a third season by Netflix, Variety has exclusively learned.

Stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley are all set to reprise their roles on the series, which debuted on May 19, 2020. Season 2 of “Sweet Magnolias” dropped Feb. 4 on the streaming service.

“Sweet Magnolias” takes place in the small town of Serenity, S.C., and stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, a divorced woman with three children. She and her pals make up the Sweet Magnolias, which also includes Brooke Elliott as chef and restaurant owner Dana Sue Sullivan. The third Sweet Magnolia is Heather Headley as attorney Helen Decatur.

Also back is showrunner and executive producer Sheryl J. Anderson (“Ties That Bind”). The series is based on the “Sweet Magnolias” series of novels by author Sherryl Woods, who is also an executive producer on the show, and comes from Harlequin imprint Mira Books.

Dan Paulson (“Chesapeake Shores”) is also an executive producer on “Sweet Magnolias,” which comes from his Daniel L. Paulson production company. “We’re thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we’re looking forward to returning to Serenity,” he said in a statement.

Season 2 ended with Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue mourning the passing of Miss Frances (Cindy Karr). At the funeral, Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) asks Helen (who’s now in a relationship with Erik, played by Dion Johnstone) to marry him, while Maddie learns that ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein) is the biological father of Isaac (Chris Medlin). Then she also learns that her love interest Cal (Justin Bruening) has been arrested.

