Netflix Renews ‘Love on the Spectrum’ and ‘The Ultimatum,’ Brings in New Host for ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’

Netflix has renewed several of its popular unscripted love and dating shows, including “Love on the Spectrum” and “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.” Additionally, JoAnna Garcia Swisher will host the upcoming series, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”

“Love on the Spectrum,” the docu-reality series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating, will return for a new season following its three Emmy wins. Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery executive produce the Northern Pictures series.

More from Variety

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” which debuted in April 2022 and spent four weeks on the Top 10 list, will return for a second season with six new couples all on the verge of marriage. Per the official description, “One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who also host “Love Is Blind,” will be back for the next season, produced by Kinetic Content. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Stephanie Boyriven are executive producers.

The pair will not host the spinoff, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love,” which has already been completed. JoAnna Garcia Swisher will host the show, which follows new couples consisting of women and non-binary people at a turning point in their relationship as one is ready for marriage and the other is not. Over eight weeks, each pair will either get married or break up.

Netflix also announced on Thursday that “Love is Blind” is currently casting for the next season at LoveIsBlind.CastingCrane.com. Additionally, Season 3 of “Indian Matchmaking” and the new series “Jewish Matchmaking” are both coming to Netflix in the spring. Each will consist of eight one-hour episodes. Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, J.C. Begley and Smriti Mundhra executive produce.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.