Netflix Releases Intense ‘Resident Evil’ Trailer for Live-Action Zombie Drama

Call it The Running Dead.

Netflix has released an intense teaser trailer (below) for its long-awaited zombie drama Resident Evil, which adapts the hit console game and movie franchise for television this summer.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The trailer suggests an ambitious sci-fi series with a group of young survivors pitted against some rather aggressive zombies.

The project could give Netflix a tentpole undead drama in the vein of AMC’s long-waning hit franchise The Walking Dead, and a heads start on HBO’s highly-anticipated adaptation of another zombie video game title, The Last of Us, which is expected in 2023.

The streamer previously scored some buzz with another zombie title, Zack Snyder’s movie Army of the Dead, last year, as well as the teen drama All of Us Are Dead.

Netflix also has the return of Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders and The Umbrella Academy in its summer hopper.

The official description for Resident Evil: “Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade (Ella Balinska and Tamara Smart) is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s (Lance Reddick) chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie (Adeline Rudolph and Siena Agudong.”

The series is from showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) and promises to have “the best of the Resident Evil Universe DNA – bad-ass heroines, insane creatures (some new/some familiar), a battle for survival, questions about what it means to be family, Umbrella Corporation’s greed and corruption; and of course, a deep mystery to unravel.”

Story continues

Resident Evil launched as a PlayStation game in 1996 and then debuted as a film in 2002. Six more movies followed, the most recent being 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Resident Evil will debut globally on Netflix on July 14, 2022.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.