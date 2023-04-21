Netflix’ Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos See Jump In 2022 Compensation – The Hamden Journal

Reed Hastings saw his total pay package jump by about $10 million last year to $51 million on a new stock option grant. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos pulled in total compensation of $50.3 million, up from $38.2 million, also on a bigger option grant.

Hastings earned a base salary of $650k, with the bulk of his package, $49.4 million, in option awards. Sarandos had a $20 million base salary, with options awards of $28.5 million.

Unusual among big publicly traded companies, Netflix lets executives decide if they prefer to be paid in cash or stock options. Sarandos has always taken a very large chunk in cash.

The two were co-CEOs last year. In January, Hastings segued to a executive chairman role. Sarandos and former chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters are now co-CEOs.

More to come…