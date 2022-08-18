Netflix Rebooting ‘The Mole’ Reality TV Series

Netflix is officially rebooting the cult favorite reality TV series The Mole, based on the Belgian format created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger and Tom Lenaerts.

According to reports, the show was filmed in Australia in 2021 and is led by Eureka Productions, known for Name That Tune and Holey Moley. The new version of the show will see one player, dubbed the “mole,” try and sabotage the other 11 players that are working together to complete a series of challenges. Each challenge completed will add money to the prize pot, however the money will only be won by one player.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost, David Tibballs and David Burris serve as the Netflix show’s executive producers.

The original show premiered in 2001 on ABC with Anderson Cooper as the host of the first two seasons. Celebrity versions of the series aired for the third and fourth season with Ahmad Rashad as host before it went on a four-year hiatus. It ran for one more season in 2008 then got cancelled.

The Mole is set to premiere this fall.

