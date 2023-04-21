Netflix reality star Chase DeMoor DQed from boxing match for punching opponent after KO

Chase DeMoor’s boxing career hasn’t gone as planned. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Chase DeMoor’s first boxing win lasted about 0.3 seconds.

The reality star, best known for his appearance on season 2 of Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle,” appeared to score a KO win over Stevie Knight at the influencer-heavy “MF & DAZN: X Series 006” event, but was disqualified for punching a downed opponent.

Even after Knight went limp and fell into the ropes, DeMoor threw several dangerous punches on the content creator. The wild scene saw DeMoor boisterously celebrate his “win,” then a brawl erupt between both boxers’ corners.

DeMoor was seen in tears after the decision was rendered.

He later tweeted he had checked on Knight and apologized to him.

DeMoor, a former football player at Central Washington University and an array of minor professional leagues, also participated in Netflix’s “Perfect Match” and “Floor is Lava” and has amassed 1.6 million Instagram followers. Knight

He was participating in his third boxing match. His first, an exhibition match against Cory Wharton, wasn’t officially scored and was ruled a draw, while his pro debut against former MMA fighter Josh Brueckner saw him retire after the second round.