Netflix Puts Warning on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 After Texas Shooting

Netflix is adding a last-minute content warning to the fourth season of Stranger Things in the wake of the devastating elementary school shooting in Texas this week.

The streamer has added a disclaimer to Friday’s premiere that warns viewers about violent content involving children in the first scene.

“We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago,” reads the warning that runs before the prior season recap. “But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

Netflix also edited the description for the premiere to include: “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children.”

The move comes on the heels of a mass shooting Tuesday which killed 19 children and two adults.

Explained a Netflix spokesperson: “We decided to add the card given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy — and because the opening scene is very graphic.”

The disclaimer will only be shown to viewers in the United States, not globally.

Previously, CBS pulled the FBI season finale which was scheduled to air Tuesday. The finale was set to include a storyline involving a student’s possible involvement in a deadly robbery.

The new season is being split into two parts. “Volume 1” of season four will debut Friday, May 27, while the second half of the fourth season, “Volume 2,” will debut July 1. Many critics have described the new season as darker and scarier than seasons past.

Here’s the official description of Stranger Things season four: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

