Netflix Pulls Plug Ways With Nancy Meyers Next Project – The Hamden Journal

Following news last week that Netflix and director Nancy Meyers were at crossroads over the budget on her next film, sources close to the situation say the streamer has decided to part ways with the project. The Hamden Journal reported last week that Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Michael Fassbender were in talks to star but that the budget, which sources say was coming in around $130 million, was causing issues. Sources now say, that while the studio was fine with $130 million, Meyers was still fighting for $150 million, with $80 million of that going to above the line costs. With both sides refusing to budge on the budget, sources say Netflix was leaning toward fully moving off the film over the weekend with the plug ultimately getting pulled this morning.

The film currently titled Paris Paramount, which we were first to tell you about in April of last year, tells the story of an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite (begrudgingly) on set after falling in and out of love with one another.

Where the project goes from here is unknown but given the players involved, there is always a possibility another studio or streamer takes on the project given Meyers proven track record in the past.

Stay Tuned.