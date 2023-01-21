Netflix Planning to Crack Down on Common Trick Subscribers Use

The password is…no!

Netflix  (NFLX) – Get Free Report said it is planning to step up its crackdown on password sharing, which has cost the streaming service provider billions in revenue each year.

The company said in a Jan. 19 shareholders letter that it expects to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly later in the first quarter. 

“Today’s widespread account sharing (100M plus households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our businesses,” the company said. “While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change from members who share their account more broadly.”