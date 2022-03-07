Netflix Orders White House Murder-Mystery Series ‘The Residence’ From Shondaland

Netflix has tapped Shonda Rhimes and her longtime Shondaland partner Betsy Beers to executive produce an upcoming White House murder-mystery series, titled The Residence.

The eight-episode drama, which has been ordered straight to series, is largely inspired by Kate Anderson Brower’s nonfiction book, The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, which explores the realities of America’s first families from the point of view of their staffers. Paul William Davies, a Shondaland veteran who previously worked on the hit ABC series Scandal and legal drama For the People, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

“132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner,” the official synopsis reads. “The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

The Residence, which marks the latest effort in Rhimes’ overall deal with Netflix, will follow previous hit Shondaland series Bridgerton and Inventing Anna on the streaming giant.

A release date for The Residence has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for more information.

