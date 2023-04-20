Netflix Orders Supernatural Mystery Series From The Duffer Brothers – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has given a series order to a new supernatural mystery from executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer titled The Boroughs, created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

The eight-episode drama series is set in a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, where a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.

Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers will executive produce with Hilary Leavitt via their Netflix-based production banner Upside Down Pictures. Addiss and Matthews, who previously developed The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance for Netflix, will serve as showrunners as well as executive producers.

“We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching,” The Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

Added Addiss and Matthews: “We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

This is the second greenlight for The Duffer Brothers via Upside Down Pictures, following the expansion of the Stranger Things universe with an untitled animated series, which Flying Bark Productions and executive producer Eric Robles are developing. So far, it’s unknown what the animated series will be about.

As The Hamden Journal scooped last July, the Duffers launched Upside Down Pictures and have several Stranger Things-related projects in development, including a stage play and a live-action spinoff. Those are in addition to plans for series adaptations of Death Note and Stephen King’s The Talisman.