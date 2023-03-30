Netflix Orders New Anime Series Based On ‘Scott Pilgrim’ – The Hamden Journal

Scott Pilgrim will be back, and in computer-generated living color: Netflix has picked up an anime series about the beloved slacker-musician from the classic graphic novels, which was made into a 2010 film that starred Michael Cera.

In fact, Cera will lend his voice to the new series as Scott, a member of a garage band who falls for a gal named Ramona but must first defeat her seven previous lovers. Mary Elizabeth Winstead will reprise the role as Ramona.

Other actors from the movie who will be lending their voice for the Netflix series are Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the author and artist of the graphic novels published from 2004 to 2010, will serve as executive producers, writers and showrunners. Edgar Wright — the director, co-writer and producer of the 2010 film — will serve as executive producer on the new project while Science SARU will serve as the animation studio with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

“We’re getting the band back together!” said O’Malley and Grabinski in a joint statement. “A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure. We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” Wright added. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project until now. Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski, have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

“It’s official … we’ve been obsessed with Scott Pilgrim!” said Choi. “This series has been a wild ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU. Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true. Our team is over the moon about bringing the Scott Pilgrim world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement … this is going to be epic!”

Science SARU is a Japanese animation studio known for Devilman Crybaby (2018) and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! (2020). It was also behind 2022’s The Heike Story and Annie Awards nominee Inu-Oh.

Executive Producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Edgar Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU). Studio is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.