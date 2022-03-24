Netflix Orders More ‘Love Is Blind’ & ‘Indian Matchmaking,’ – The Hamden Journal

Netflix is stepping up its game when it comes to affairs of the heart by ordering more Love is Blind and Indian Matchmaking. It also has three new dating shows in the works to complement an already packed romance slate for 2022 and beyond.

The streamer picked up two more seasons of Love is Blind, which returns for a third go-around this year. In addition, fans can revisit their faves from season two in the new Love is Blind: After The Altar, which is slated to bow in 2022.

Here’s the official logline for Love is Blind‘s season 3 that will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey: “Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. This addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

Indian Matchmaking is not only returning for a second season this year but a third installment has already been ordered for later. Matchmaker Sima Taparia is expected to return in the Emmy-nominated series from Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC and executive producers Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley

Netflix is also planning an all-queer edition of The Ultimatum, a new show that premieres April 6 that focuses on six different couples on the verge of marriage but some of the lovers aren’t quite ready to take the plunge. That show is from Kinetic Content and executive producers Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Stephanie Boyriven, Kelly Montalvo and Chris Cullen.

After streaming two seasons of the Australian version of Love on the Spectrum, Netflix has decided to launch a U.S. version this year. For those that didn’t catch the show, it follows people on the autism spectrum who are entering the dating scene. It’s from from Northern Pictures and executive producers Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery.

And then there’s Jewish Matchmaking, also from the producers of Indian Matchmaking that goes like this: “Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of shidduch help them find their soulmate in today’s world?”

Finally, Netflix has an unnamed dating show in the works that will feature players from all the streamer’s romance joints who still haven’t found love. Here’s the description of that new confection: “Singles from Netflix reality shows have done some crazy things to find love. But they’re still single. In this new series, they will couple up to match each other and themselves in hopes of finding the perfect match. Stars will include participants from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa, among others.” It’s from Kinetic Content, too.